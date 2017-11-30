One of two missing dogs in Durham found

Durham resident Karen Jenkins is asking for the public's help in finding her two missing dogs. (Credit: Family via Durham police)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham resident Karen Jenkins has been reunited with one of her two missing dogs.

According to a police report, Promise and Chaddy were stolen on Thanksgiving during a burglary.

Officers said the suspect(s) broke a window and entered the home on Alpine Road between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The stolen dogs are both Yorkshire Terriers.

Promise is 14-years-old and Chaddy is a 7-year-old therapy dog.

Thursday, she was reunited with Promise after a couple found the dog in a crate at an apartment complex parking lot. Chaddy is still missing.

Speaking with ABC11 on Wednesday, Jenkins said she just wants her dogs back home.

"I want my dogs back, I want them," she said. "People, they can hurt me, I don't care, but don't hurt a little dog, don't hurt a precious little dog. They could come and steal anything, they could mess my house up, I don't care if they destroy it, but don't take my dogs, please don't take my dogs."

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
