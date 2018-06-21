One person dead in crash that closed Durham Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

NC 147 at the Cornwallis exit is closed following a serious wreck in Durham Thursday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead after a crash that closed the Durham Freeway for several hours Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the Cornwallis exit.

Police said the person who was killed was in a pickup truck.

The truck apparently hit a tractor trailer, as well as two other vehicles.

Upon hitting the tractor trailer, the tail bed of the pickup truck was ripped off.

Traffic was at a standstill for hours after the wreck.

EMBED More News Videos

Serious accident closes Durham Freeway near Cornwallis exit



The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashdurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fort Bragg officials looking for National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
I-Team: Surprising data on immigrants and refugees in NC
TIME Magazine cover features Trump, immigrant girl
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Victim in Myrtle Beach parasailing accident suffered double leg amputation
Lumberton woman misled into 2 security contracts
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Show More
Wendell man with 24 arrests charged in brazen Cary jewelry heist
Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death
Durham police ID man killed in Cheek Road shooting
More News