Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond

A new Audi SUV ended up in a pond when the driver took a wrong turn during a test drive.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Well, that's one way to knock a few bucks off the value of a new car.

A test drive gone awry landed a brand-new Audi SUV in Cary pond on Friday night.

It happened at Ederlee and Penny Road where the driver taking the Audi for a spin took a wrong turn and went over an embankment - right into a pond

The vehicle wound up about 30 feet offshore, in about two feet of water.

The occupants were able to get out and make it to shore. No one was hurt.

A tow truck was called to retrieve the vehicle.

The Audi did pass one test - the engine kept running the entire time. And the rear-window windshield wiper dutifully moved back and forth.
