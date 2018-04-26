  • LIVE VIDEO The jury has reached a verdict in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial

Orange County deputies investigating second domestic death in 6 months

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Orange County Sheriff's Office is working their second domestic death within 6 months.

Around 8:45 Wednesday night, deputies responded to a fatal shooting in the 5100 block of Eno Cemetery Road.

When officials arrived, they found one person had been shot and killed in a domestic situation.

Authorities said this is the second case linked to domestic violence they've worked in the last six months.

"This is the second death resulting from a domestic situation that our office has investigated within the past six months," said sheriff Charles Blackwood. "When our deputies respond to a domestic violence call, they are acutely aware of the potential lethality of the situation. For that reason, deputies receive specialized training about domestic violence."

Deputies said there is no danger to the public and charges will be pursued if appropriate.

Those dealing with issues of domestic violence should contact Compass Center for Women and Families at (919) 9297122.

The Sheriff's Office Crisis Unit is also available to assist victims of domestic violence at (919) 245-2900.
