Orange County ambulance involved in accident, say officials

ORANGE COUNTY (WTVD) --
An Orange County ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 7401 US 70 West in Mebane, North Carolina.

Officers said that a person in one of the vehicles was injured and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Luckily, the ambulance was not carrying anyone at the time.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The accident will not cause any disruptions in EMS services provided by Orange County.

Updates will be provided as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
ambulancecrashOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials: 27 dead, 27 injured in Texas church shooting
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
One confirmed death after crash on I-40 E
Unattended cooking causes fire at townhomes
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Police: 19 dead animals found in home, boy's bedroom
Deputies investigate shooting in Fayetteville
Show More
Durham authorities search for hit-and-run suspect
Durham police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting
Man, 8 dogs killed in Wake Co. house fire
Police: Infant died from bite by family's German shepherd
Man gets prison for sending strippers to neighbor's house
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos