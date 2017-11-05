An Orange County ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.It happened at 7401 US 70 West in Mebane, North Carolina.Officers said that a person in one of the vehicles was injured and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Luckily, the ambulance was not carrying anyone at the time.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.The accident will not cause any disruptions in EMS services provided by Orange County.