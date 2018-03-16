Road closed - I-40 EB Exit 312 NC-42 to Exit 319 NC-210. Detour in operation - EB. can take Exit 312 (NC-42), take a right onto NC-42 and follow to NC-50. Take a left onto NC-50 & follow to NC-210, take left onto NC-210 & follow to I-40 East.. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/1FKMDRoLVQ — Kim Deaner (@4KasterKim) March 16, 2018

Authorities are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 East in Johnston County.The incident happened Friday morning on I-40 three miles south of the NC 42 interchange.All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto NC 42 West to NC-50 South to NC-210 East to get to I-95 and Wilmington.