Sheriff says South Carolina pair arrested in North Carolina sold moonshine on Facebook

Dillen Wright and Kaytee Lauren Nielson (images courtesy Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, North Carolina --
North Carolina authorities have arrested a South Carolina pair who they say sold moonshine through Facebook.

WECT-TV reports that Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker says 20-year-old Dillen Wright and 26-year-old Kaytee Lauren Nielson of Aynor, South Carolina, were arrested after a joint investigation with North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

McVicker says an alcohol law enforcement agent reached out following complaints that two people were selling moonshine on the social networking site. Undercover agents set up a meeting in Clarkton, and McVicker says the pair delivered eight quarts of various flavors of moonshine, leading to their arrest.

Both face multiple charges and have each been released on $15,000 bond. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
