Police say two Carrboro teens were kidnapped and then robbed while walking along along Jones Ferry Road Monday night around 10 o'clock.One victim is 14 years old and the other 15.Police say a gun was aimed at the teens and they were pulled into a seclude area of a construction yard where a robbery then took place.Investigators say they aren't sure if the victims were targeted."We don't know, at this point, if this was the start of something or this was just a random one-time act for these suspects," said Carrboro Police Captain Chris Atack.Authorities are warning area residents to keep their guard up."You have to consider your surroundings when you're going out," said Atack. "We like to believe everything is safe here in Carrboro, [and] to a large extent, it is. But you also have a responsibility to walk in safe areas."The victims' cell phones and personal belongings were taken.Police arrested and charged two teens a short time after the armed robbery.Eighteen-year-old Zxavier Gibson and 17-year-old Caleb Riley, who were last listed as a students at Orange High School, are now behind bars.The suspects face several charges including kidnapping.They are being held at the Orange County jail.