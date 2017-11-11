Paramedic driving patient requires overdose rescue

FAIRBORN, Ohio --An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.
Fairborn Fire Department officials say the man wasn't seeing or feeling right Thursday evening, so his partner jumped to the front to stop the ambulance. The partner then administered the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, and drove the firefighter-paramedic and the woman they had been transporting to a Beavercreek hospital, in southwestern Ohio.
Authorities say both recovered . They haven't released their names.
Increased use of powerful synthetic opioids in Ohio and other states has heightened risks for police and firefighters who can be inadvertently contaminated when responding to drug overdoses.
Fairborn Police Capt. Terry Bennington says the woman who overdosed could face charges, depending on the results of police investigation into what caused the firefighter's apparent overdose.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section.
We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there.
Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11
Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD