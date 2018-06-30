Passengers allowed back into Terminal 1 after small fire at RDU restaurant

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Passengers are now returning to Terminal 1 at RDU after a small kitchen fire broke out this morning. There were no injuries reported and damage was limited to just the kitchen.
A small kitchen fire started shortly after 5 a.m. at Char-Grill in Terminal 1 and was quickly extinguished, a statement by RDU said.
The terminal was evacuated but reopened at 5:30 a.m. where screenings took place at 6:15 a.m. All passengers are being rescreened.
RDU says several flights were delayed but there are no cancellations.
Terminal 1 is home to Southwest flights and RDU encourages any passengers planning to fly out of Terminal 1 to arrive early for flights and to continue checking with the airline for current flight statuses.
Char-Grill will be closed until further notice along with Salsaritas because the two share the same kitchen.
A statement by RDU said:
"We are thankful for first response crews, who did a fantastic job of responding quickly and extinguishing the fire."