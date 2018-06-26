Pawnee fire burns in Northern California as heat wave expands

KARMA ALLEN
The Pawnee fire in Northern California has burned 11,500 acres and destroyed 22 structures, as winds and hot weather fuel the flames.

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated and the blaze is just 5 percent contained.

With more than 230 firefighters on the ground and 600 structures under threat, California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in the area.

"Each day we're fighting mother nature," Cal Fire Assistant Chief Billy See told ABC station KGO in San Francisco.

The West is also facing extreme heat. Temperatures could reach 115 degrees in Death Valley, 111 in Palm Springs and 110 in Phoenix.

A heat wave is headed to the Midwest and will then spread to the East Coast by Friday.

This is expected to be the longest heat wave of the season so far for the Midwest and Northeast.

Strong storms are also headed to the Midwest.

Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City and Tulsa could see damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

Flooding is also headed to the Midwest Tuesday afternoon, from Chicago to Louisville.

Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain Tuesday, especially from Chicago to the Carolinas.
