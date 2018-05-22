Pedestrian hit, killed on NC 540 in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found on NC 540 Tuesday morning.

MORRISVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found on NC 540 Tuesday morning.

Troopers believe the person was struck and killed around 5:30 a.m. on NC 540 near NC 54 and I-40.

While ABC11 crews were on they saw a car with damage to the passenger side and windshield; however, troopers have not stated if that car was involved.

Two men said they saw the body on the road as they were driving by.



The road is down to one lane while authorities investigate.

Drivers should expect delays.

The roadway is expected to reopen around noon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundwake county newsMorrisville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
State trooper killed in overnight chase in Yadkin County
Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
US Postal Service issuing scratch-and-sniff stamps
2nd disturbing allegation surfaces against suspended Fayetteville teacher
NJ principal apologizes for prom ticket language
'Doing what he loved to do:' Church members remember fallen deacon
PHOTOS: Flooding closes Raleigh streets
Show More
10 years later, Raleigh detectives still puzzled by woman's disappearance
Search warrants show investigation into Wake Register of Deeds is not over
I-Team: Deer-related crashes result in plenty of damage but not many injuries
SRO training mandate gets mixed reaction from Wake sheriff
Cary firefighter joins NC team in Hawaii volcano response
More News