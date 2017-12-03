Pedestrian struck, killed in Raleigh

#Breaking: Pedestrian is dead after this crash on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. Southbound lanes are shutdown. Traffic detour. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/CpPzvrSwlF — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 4, 2017

.@RaleighPolice officer hanging around this woman following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Rock Quarry Road. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/1Puz93alwY — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 4, 2017

Raleigh police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.Officers responded to a call on Rock Quarry Road at Cross Link Road around 9:15 p.m.Right now, Southbound lanes on Rock Quarry Road are shut down.Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue to conduct their investigation. They have not said when the lanes are expected to reopen.No other details have been released at this time.