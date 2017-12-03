Pedestrian struck, killed in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police said a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call on Rock Quarry Road at Cross Link Road around 9:15 p.m.

Right now, Southbound lanes on Rock Quarry Road are shut down.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue to conduct their investigation. They have not said when the lanes are expected to reopen.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

