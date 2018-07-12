Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon

A woman getting a pedicure and manicure at a Studio City salon walked away with more than just nicer nails. Police said she also swiped another customer's wedding ring.The woman, seen in surveillance video, went to the salon for a manicure and pedicure on June 20.While getting the treatments, she spotted a wedding ring belonging to another woman on a side tray.She took the ring and put it in her purse, police said.She finished her treatment, paid for the service and left with the ring.