Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES --
A woman getting a pedicure and manicure at a Studio City salon walked away with more than just nicer nails. Police said she also swiped another customer's wedding ring.

The woman, seen in surveillance video, went to the salon for a manicure and pedicure on June 20.

While getting the treatments, she spotted a wedding ring belonging to another woman on a side tray.

She took the ring and put it in her purse, police said.

She finished her treatment, paid for the service and left with the ring.
