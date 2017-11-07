Person County deputies make arrest in cold case murder

Scott Sykora (Credit: Person County Sheriff's Office)

PERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Person County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a 2013 missing persons case.

After a confidential tip, deputies arrested 56-year-old Scott Gerard Sykora Monday in the 3400 block of Mount Harmony Church Road in relation to missing person, Gerald Pollard.

Pollard, 52, went missing in January 2013. While authorities investigated, the case eventually went cold after not receiving any leads.

Sykora was booked into Person County Jail, charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Deputies said Pollard has yet to be found.
