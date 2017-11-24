Person killed in collision on Wade Avenue in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating a Friday morning fatal crash on Wade Avenue.It happened around 7:25 a.m. just east of the I-440 bridge, when a vehicle collided with a flat-bed semi-truck.The driver of the vehicle did not survive, according to police.It is unclear if anyone else was injured.Further details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.The crash closed part of Wade Avenue as authorities cleared the scene.--------------------