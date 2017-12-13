UNC Police release a photo of a person wanted in connection with Dec. 5th's robbery, assault of a student near the Old Well.

UNC Police Wednesday released a photo of a person of interest wanted in December 5th's reported robbery near the Old Well.A UNC student was walking along Cameron Avenue around 10 p.m. when she was approached by a man who assaulted her and took her purse, campus police said.He then fled in the direction of Franklin Street.The suspect was described as a black man about 5' 10" with a slim build.The suspect was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and a black hat. No weapon was reported, police said.A woman who witnessed the assault called 911; ABC11 has obtained her emotion call.An ambulance was seen leaving the scene. The student's condition is not immediately known.Officials sent out an "Alert Carolina" notification shortly after the incident warning students about what happened.Many of them said they often walk through campus at nighttime without thinking twice about it.Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.