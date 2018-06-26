RALEIGH NEWS

Person stabbed in neck at End Zone Lounge and Bar in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a bar early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the End Zone Lounge and Bar, located at 3601 New Bern Avenue, after reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found that an unidentified person had been stabbed with an "edged weapon."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The victim was dropped off at WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to release details about a possible suspect(s).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingraleigh newscrimeunidentified personRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
Current Triangle traffic
Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh
Man injured in shooting in Raleigh Days Inn parking lot overnight
NC photo ID mandate headed to House panel debate
More raleigh news
Top Stories
2 cases of severe bleeding reported in Durham after use of synthetic weed
Search warrants: Durham family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
Charlotte firefighters help family using kitchen pots to fill pool
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer
Rain showers push into the Triangle
Do you really know what your kid's doing on that device?
Police K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products
Show More
Falling tree kills Boy Scout from Houston at Georgia camp
Man injured after jumping off large pipe into Neuse River
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
Activists, local man take fight to federal level
More News