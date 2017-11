Authorities say one person is unaccounted for following a water purification plant explosion in Nash County Friday morning.The explosion happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the Pencco Corp plant off US 264A in Middlesex.Images from Chopper 11 HD showed some damage to one of the white tanks at the facility.A HazMat team has been called in to clean up the debris.ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.