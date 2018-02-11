PETS & ANIMALS

Durham animal shelter asking for stolen puppy to be returned

Blueberry was taken from the Animal Protection Society of Durham Saturday afternoon, the shelter said. (Credit: The Animal Protection Society of Durham)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Animal Protection Society of Durham is hoping that a small fragile puppy stolen from their shelter on Saturday will be safely returned.

According to shelter officials, the puppy was taken around 3:30 p.m.

The puppy's name is Blueberry. He's an 8-week-old mixed breed and weighs 5.8 lbs. He has short brindle fur with white markings and he has been microchipped.

Blueberry has a family who was waiting to adopt him and the shelter said they are worried sick about him.

According to the shelter, surveillance video shows Blueberry being taken by what appears to be a child between the ages 11 and 14.

If anyone has information or a child who recently brought home a puppy please contact the Animal Protection Society of Durham (919) 560-0640.

There is a reward being offered for Blueberry's safe return.
