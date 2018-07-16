PETS & ANIMALS

Watch: 10-year-old girl battling cancer is overjoyed by pile of puppies

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy had her day made thanks to the nonprofit organization Pile of Puppies. (Pile of Puppies via Storyful)

OREGON (WTVD) --
A 10-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy had her day made thanks to the nonprofit organization Pile of Puppies.

The organization works to create "joy experiences" for ill children, and they did just that for Lily.

Lily was recently diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and has been receiving chemotherapy.

Lily's mother said it has been tough on her daughter but she's a "trooper."

So, to help brighten Lily's day, Pile of Puppies (PoP) brought her ... well, a pile of puppies.

And her reaction was priceless.

Founder of PoP, Jennifer Trepanier, shared that Lilly's family "lights up a room with positivity," adding that she's glad they could bring some joy to Lily's life.

As for Lily, she's trying to stay positive.

"Your brain decides to make things a lot scarier than it really is, and as time goes on, you'll realize even though all good things do come to an end, so do all bad things," said Lilly.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshealthfeel goodbaby animalspuppycute animalscancerOregon
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Must watch: Newborn giraffe learns how to stand up
Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'
Tahoe woman lets bear know who's boss
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Deputy shot during traffic stop out of surgery; hunt for gunman continues
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Separated conjoined twins make astounding progress
President Trump declares 'very good start' to Putin summit
LIST OF DEALS: Amazon Prime Day
Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Wayne County man
6-month-old dies after being left in hot car at park for hours
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Halifax County
Police: Man killed after answering front door in Philadelphia
What you shouldn't buy on Prime Day
Father of 43 children found beaten in Chicago home
California man arrested for taking stolen fire truck on joy ride
More News