A 10-year-old girl undergoing chemotherapy had her day made thanks to the nonprofit organization Pile of Puppies.The organization works to create "joy experiences" for ill children, and they did just that for Lily.Lily was recently diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis and has been receiving chemotherapy.Lily's mother said it has been tough on her daughter but she's a "trooper."So, to help brighten Lily's day, Pile of Puppies (PoP) brought her ... well, a pile of puppies.And her reaction was priceless.Founder of PoP, Jennifer Trepanier, shared that Lilly's family "lights up a room with positivity," adding that she's glad they could bring some joy to Lily's life.As for Lily, she's trying to stay positive."Your brain decides to make things a lot scarier than it really is, and as time goes on, you'll realize even though all good things do come to an end, so do all bad things," said Lilly.