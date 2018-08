Four bears escaped after being trapped in a trash room at a police station.Lake Lure police said in a Facebook post that officer Tommy Lytle safeguarded the area to assure no one walked in while the inmates were feasting.After the bears escaped, Officer Lytle secured the scene and went on with his patrolling of the Town of Lake Lure.The escaped bears are known as Big Momma Bear, Rascal, Cletus and Bonnie.They ran into the mountains and no search party was assembled.