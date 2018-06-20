PETS & ANIMALS

4 new mountain lion kittens found in California mountains

This is one of four new mountain lion kittens found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains. (National Park Service via AP)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
Four new mountain lion kittens have been found by researchers studying the wild cats living in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains, wildlife officials announced in video posts Tuesday showing the blue-eyed babies meowing and one feisty one hissing and even taking a swipe at the person filming her.



The four female kittens are about 5 weeks old and are the first litter that has been found in the Simi Hills, a small area of habitat between the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountain ranges just north of Los Angeles.

Researchers have added the four kittens to their ongoing study of mountain lions in the area. Their mother is a mountain lion researchers have been tracking since January.

Researchers visited the kittens while their mother was away last week, taking tissue samples, conducting a general health check and marking them with ear tags, which will allow them to keep track of their movements as they grow up.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It's the 15th den the researchers have marked as part of their study of mountain lions in the region.

Biologists have been studying the cougars to determine how they survive in fragmented wilderness amid metropolitan sprawl. Each member of the species, especially males, requires a very large home territory, and young cats face difficulties dispersing.

Jeff Sikich, biologist for Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, said the spot where the kittens were found in the Simi Hills is "a critical habitat linkage between the Santa Monica Mountains and larger natural areas to the north."

"We are very interested to learn about how they will navigate the fragmented landscape and whether they will remain in the Simi Hills or eventually cross one or more freeways to the north or south," he said.

Except for the kittens' mother, researchers say every mountain lion they've tracked in the Simi Hills has crossed either the 101 freeway to the south or State Route 118 to the north.

Since 2002, 18 mountain lions have been killed on freeways and roads in the region, most recently a 5-year-old female earlier this year.

The area's most well-known mountain lion, P-22, has become famous for having somehow crossed freeways to take up residence in sprawling Griffith Park in the middle of Los Angeles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmountainsmountain lion sightingcaliforniababy animalsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
Manatee spotted in Outer Banks
Dead Great White shark washes up on California beach
See one of these on the beach? Here's what to do
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Pedestrian killed on I-440
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Current Triangle traffic
Show More
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
Teen dies after paramedics mistake him for being dead, cover him with sheet
Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested
More News