4 ways to keep your pets safe this winter

Winter weather isn't just dangerous to you and your children but your pets too.According to experts at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), here are a few things you can do to keep your pet safe and happy during the winter.In cold temperatures, pets should be kept inside and not left outdoors.If your family must keep them outside, they must be protected by a dry, draft-free shelter that is big enough for them to move around, yet small enough to hold in body heat.Floors should be covered in straw or cedar shavings.Your pets can be threatened by the wind chill too. Exposed skin on their noses, ears, and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.If Rover won't wear a sweater and booties, he needs to be wiped down with a towel - this also prevents itchy, flaky skin.Since rock salt can irritate the pads on his feet, be sure to wipe all paws with a damp towel. If not, he can lick them and irritates his mouth.You can also rub petroleum jelly on his paws as a protectant before heading outside.The longer your pet's coat, the warmer they will be.If your furbaby has long hair, just trim fur near the paws, back of the legs, and tummy area to prevent snow and ice from clinging to them.This applies to baths too. Washing too often can remove essential oils and increase the chance of developing dry, flaky skin.Pets burn extra energy in the winter to help keep them warm.Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories.Also, be sure they have plenty of water to drink.