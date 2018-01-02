PETS & ANIMALS

4 ways to keep your pets safe this winter

Even furry pets shouldn't be exposed to the sub-freezing temperatures for long. (Shutterstock)

Winter weather isn't just dangerous to you and your children but your pets too.

According to experts at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), here are a few things you can do to keep your pet safe and happy during the winter.

Keep them sheltered

In cold temperatures, pets should be kept inside and not left outdoors.

If your family must keep them outside, they must be protected by a dry, draft-free shelter that is big enough for them to move around, yet small enough to hold in body heat.

Floors should be covered in straw or cedar shavings.

Bundle up and wipe them down

Your pets can be threatened by the wind chill too. Exposed skin on their noses, ears, and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

If Rover won't wear a sweater and booties, he needs to be wiped down with a towel - this also prevents itchy, flaky skin.

Since rock salt can irritate the pads on his feet, be sure to wipe all paws with a damp towel. If not, he can lick them and irritates his mouth.

You can also rub petroleum jelly on his paws as a protectant before heading outside.

Skip the groomer

The longer your pet's coat, the warmer they will be.

If your furbaby has long hair, just trim fur near the paws, back of the legs, and tummy area to prevent snow and ice from clinging to them.

This applies to baths too. Washing too often can remove essential oils and increase the chance of developing dry, flaky skin.

Keep 'em full and hydrated

Pets burn extra energy in the winter to help keep them warm.

Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories.

Also, be sure they have plenty of water to drink.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalswinter stormcoldwinterpet
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Firefighters rescue dog from icy water
Mountain lion burned in wildfire gets fish skin bandage
Missing Raleigh dog found 25 miles away from home
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Deputy: Sanford woman abandons dead friend on side of the road
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Man arrested in double Topsail Beach murder
Elderly man pulled from sinking car in Florida
Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday
Police: Stray bullet strikes baby in ankle, grazes mother
16 injured as fire burns through building in the Bronx
In unusual step, victims told of destroyed rape kits
Show More
Firefighters rescue dog from icy water
Survivors come home after deadly Bronx fire
Water main break causes delays east of downtown Raleigh
13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction
Triangle welcomes first babies of 2018
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NC State wins the Sun Bowl
PHOTOS: Duke wins Quick Lane Bowl
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
More Photos