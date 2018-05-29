PETS & ANIMALS

41 animals found dead in Illinois pet store

generic image (Credit: Shutterstock)

Authorities say 41 small animals were found dead inside a closed pet store in western Illinois where the electricity had been disconnected.

Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker said Tuesday that police received a complaint on Saturday about Macomb Pet Land, where officers faced an overwhelming smell of dead animals and ammonia. The dead animals included rabbits, hamsters, snakes and mice. No dogs or cats died.

Barker says 56 animals were found alive and placed in foster care.

He says the store's power was shut off May 14 for non-payment of bills.

The store's owner faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. Baker says she told police she had arranged for someone else to care for the animals.

Macomb is about 60 miles west of Peoria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetpetsanimalanimalsanimal cruelty
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog kisses firefighter who rescued him from roof of house
Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption
WATCH: Corgis race their butts off at California track
Odd animal shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
One man arrested, three others at large in Lee County home burglary
Raleigh Ironman signs hacked referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Raleigh man caught with 18 stolen Nordstrom handbags, crack cocaine at license checkpoint
Puppy that had 'FREE' written on fur put up for adoption
Triangle showers continue, flash flood threats across the state
UNC Charlotte student killed in party bus fall had alcohol in system
Amber Alert canceled for missing toddler whose mom was found dead
Show More
Policewomen among 3 dead in Belgium attack
Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says
Taxi driver in North Carolina found shot to death near cab
Not forgotten: 13 years ago, Bragg soldier died, memory lives on
Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit
More News