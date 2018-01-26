PETS & ANIMALS

52 baboons escape enclosure at Paris zoo

Police officers patrol outside of the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes on January 26, 2018, following the escape of nearly 50 baboons from their enclosure. (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images | Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

A zoo in Paris had to be evacuated after 52 of baboons escaped their enclosure on Friday.

All but four of the baboons were captured using a net soon after the breakout, according to La Parisiene.

The four escapees have been located in a closed area, zoo spokesman Jerome Munier told the AP. The zoo plans to use sedative arrows to capture the escaped baboons and place them back in their enclosure.

Paris police helped secure and evacuate the zoo, which will remain closed until the end of the incident.
