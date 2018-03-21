  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
NORTH CAROLINA NEWS

Police: 7 children bitten and scratched by pit bull that got inside North Carolina elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Police say seven children were bitten and scratched by a pit bull that got inside a North Carolina elementary school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told local media the stray dog entered the playground at Lansdowne Elementary School on Monday as children were playing. Staff members led the children into the school, but the dog managed to get inside.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control said the children's running and noise over-stimulated the dog, causing it to jump on some of the children before a teacher confined the 10-month-old dog.

The school located the owner through information on the dog's collar tag. Animal control officials told a news conference Tuesday that they don't believe the dog was attacking the children, but it is under a 10-day quarantine.
