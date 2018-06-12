PETS & ANIMALS

Abandoned baby moose becomes fast friends with family dog

EMBED </>More Videos

The moose was eventually taken to Maine Wildlife Park by a biologist. (Shannon Lugdon/Facebook)

An abandoned baby moose became fast friends with a family dog and was able to find a new home thanks to the family's help.

On early Saturday morning, Shannon Lugdon and her family found the baby moose calling out for her mother in Maine. After some time, the family led the moose to a nearby brook to keep it away from the road.

Lugdon wanted to help the moose, but was advised by Maine Wardens Adrian and Nick to not get near the baby animal for 24 hours in case her mother came back, according to Lugdon's Facebook post.


The next day, Lugdon took her dog, Leo, out and to her surprise, Leo and the moose became "fast friends." She fed the moose, who they named Miss Maggie, a "grass, clover, water milkshake."

After meeting Leo, Miss Maggie followed around Lugdon and her family all day. She said the moose was very affectionate, getting close and cuddling up to her family.

Miss Maggie spent the day with Lugdon's family while the wardens arranged for a biologist to pick up the baby moose. She was eventually taken to Maine Wildlife Park in Grey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcute animalsanimalsanimal rescuewild animalspets
PETS & ANIMALS
NC Zoo's Rosie the Gorilla dies
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
Kids 4 Critters gives students a close look inside Wake County Animal Center
Body of woman dragged into Florida lake by alligator found
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Missing Raleigh man's car found crashed in SC
Lidl cancels plans to build in Cary
NC ranks 6th in heatstroke deaths of children in cars
Police investigate deadly car crash in Carrboro
Raleigh business victim of check fraud scam
'They're shortchanging our students:' Educators on GOP budget veto override
Budget bill law as House completes veto override
Police looking for woman who abducted 8-month-old granddaughter
Show More
Former NC teacher accused of having sex with students
REUNITED: Tears flow from Wake student as sister returns from the Air Force
I-Team: Despite recent deaths, birthing centers becoming more popular in NC
VIRAL VIDEO: Parents freak out while teaching son to drive
Uber wants to patent technology to detect drunk riders
More News