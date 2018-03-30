DOG

About 30 dogs believed dead in Michigan kennel fire

EMBED </>More Videos

About 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire Friday at a boarding kennel in western Michigan. (WWMT )

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. --
About 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early morning fire Friday at a boarding kennel in western Michigan, leaving owners of the animals and the facility devastated.

Janet Rehfus, one of the owners of Storm's Ahead Kennels in Muskegon County's Fruitport Township, said she awoke about 4:40 a.m. at her home that's located on the same property as the kennel and noticed a glow from the fire.

She said she immediately called the fire department and about 20 minutes later started calling owners of the dogs.

"Many of those dogs have been coming to me for years, some of them were dogs that we bred and sold," Rehfus told The Muskegon Chronicle. "We're heartbroken and trying to make sense of it all."

The kennel was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, said the township's Public Safety Director Brian Michelli.

"There was no ability to do a rescue," he said.

Michelli says the kennel was full. Area schools have spring break next week and some dogs had been dropped off as families left town.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, WOOD-TV reported. Most dog owners were notified about the fire by Friday morning, Rehfus said.

"They are praying for us as much as they are praying for them," Rehfus said. "We've been crying together with them all morning long."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimalMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
What's the most popular dog breed in Raleigh?
It's National Puppy Day! How you can help an area pup in need
This safety-conscious puppy is stealing hearts on Twitter
Threats made to school where teacher fed puppy to turtle
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
What's the most popular dog breed in Raleigh?
Paperwork clears for K-9 officer; Nero gets new toy
Even K-9 officers have paperwork to fill out
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family, police looking for missing Durham man
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
Garner man charged in deadly drag racing crash
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
New policy requires TX preschoolers to carry clear backpacks
Fan from NC has to dye hair after losing bet to Mets pitcher
Show More
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman who killed 49 acquitted
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Police: North Carolina man shot twice in 3 days
More News
Top Video
NC State player's spring breaks changing lives in Kenya
New policy requires TX preschoolers to carry clear backpacks
Deported Fort Bragg veteran wins fight for US citizenship
First Easter weekend at new Raleigh cathedral
More Video