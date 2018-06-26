PETS & ANIMALS

Cat with neurological condition can't stop dancing

EMBED </>More Videos

This cat is all shook up! (MSPCA Boston Adoption Center via Storyful)

BOSTON (WTVD) --
Watch out Elvis, there's a new Elvis in town and this cat has got some serious dance fever.

Elvis the cat is "all shook up" and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Boston said it's because he has a non-progressive neurological condition.

A video of the gyrating cat was posted to the group's Facebook page, saying that he was up for adoption.

Workers said he requires special love and of course, some boogie time.

In the video, Elvis showed off his moves, and seriously, they're too cute - and we're not kitten!

His chest and back moved up and down in a strange rhythm but he doesn't seem to mind.


Boa constrictor on the loose after escaping from Burlington home
If you're in the Burlington area, you might want to be on boa-constrictor watch.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsviral videodancepetadoptionMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: The six venomous snakes in North Carolina
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Boa constrictor on the loose after escaping from Burlington home
Is April the Giraffe pregnant again?
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Investigation finds UNC violated Title IX in handling of sexual violence cases
2 cases of severe bleeding reported in Durham after use of synthetic weed
Search warrants: Durham family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
Woman who called cops on girl selling water loses business
Court upholds Trump travel ban, rejects discrimination claim
Teen goes viral for helping stranger on flight
Person stabbed in neck at Raleigh's End Zone Lounge and Bar
Charlotte firefighters help family using kitchen pots to fill pool
Show More
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
WEATHER: Break from the heat on Tuesday
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
Do you really know what your kid's doing on that device?
Police K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products
More News