WILD ANIMALS

Feisty Florida alligator head-butts trapper in escape attempt

EMBED </>More Videos

An alligator roaming through a central Florida neighborhood head-butted a trapper, knocking him out cold in a last-ditch effort to escape. (JROutdoors/YouTube)

OCOEE, Fla. --
An alligator roaming through a central Florida neighborhood head-butted a trapper, knocking him out cold in a last-ditch effort to escape.

The incident, which was caught on video, caused quite a disturbance Tuesday along a residential street in Ocoee, which is near Orlando.

"It was a pretty good size," neighbor Jim Jarrells told WKMG-TV. "It was pretty fat."

Video taken by an eyewitness shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper putting the 8-foot gator in the back of a truck. The feisty, tied-up alligator lashed out and head-butted the trapper. The trapper fell to the ground as police and another trapper worked to get the gator back inside the truck.

Neighbors say the alligator, which was eventually subdued and released into a nearby lake, was walking through front yards before trappers arrived.

"We don't really have any bodies of water here in the neighborhood, so to see it come from some distance...was pretty surprising," Jarrells added.

A neighbor can be seen in the video attending to the injured trapper, who an eyewitness said was okay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsalligatorfloridau.s. & world
WILD ANIMALS
WATCH: 9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment
Odd animal shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid
This wolf-like creature from Montana might be a wolf-dog hybrid
Bear spotted at Duck Beach
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
'It smelled like death:' 4 dogs found dead in 'filthy' Clayton home
SPONSORED: Food Lion Companion brand pet picture promotion
Pregnant pit bull euthanized during labor, volunteer says
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese at Fayetteville pizza place
Hoke County animal shelter owner charged with 184 counts of sexual exploitation
Star of Pre-K Graduation dancing viral video shares reaction
31 active pipe bombs found in Person County
Kate Spade's husband breaks silence on designer's death
Officials respond to possible drowning in Fuquay-Varina
Grandmother on mission to see wheelchair-bound granddaughter walk at awards ceremony
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
Show More
Man caught trying to break into Fayetteville Police Department
More than 100 arrested in Johnston County drug dealing operation
Gov. Cooper vetoes budget, says it 'doesn't cut it'
What you need to know about WCPSS graduation ceremonies
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
More News