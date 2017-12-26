ASHEVILLE --A dog missing for nearly three weeks was reunited with his family in Asheville just in time for Christmas.
Vivian Weir Dugan told the Asheville Citizen-Times on Monday that she and her husband, Jack, averted "a miserable Christmas" when their 7-year-old Australian Shepherd mix Whitney was found on Christmas Eve.
Whitney had gone missing in Hendersonville, more than 10 miles away from his Arden home. A man recognized him from a lost pets Facebook group.
The Dugans had pursued multiple tips to no avail. Group administrator Christy Lovelace said it was the longest exchange she'd seen, describing the search as a "wild goose chase" culminating in a "blessing."
Dugan says they'll be gifting GPS trackers to their dogs and thank-you notes and cookies to all who helped.