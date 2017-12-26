PETS & ANIMALS

A Christmas tail: After 19 days, Asheville dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve

Whitney is back home with his family (Credit: Vivian Weir Dugan via WNC's Lost & Found Pets)

ASHEVILLE --
A dog missing for nearly three weeks was reunited with his family in Asheville just in time for Christmas.

Vivian Weir Dugan told the Asheville Citizen-Times on Monday that she and her husband, Jack, averted "a miserable Christmas" when their 7-year-old Australian Shepherd mix Whitney was found on Christmas Eve.

Whitney had gone missing in Hendersonville, more than 10 miles away from his Arden home. A man recognized him from a lost pets Facebook group.

The Dugans had pursued multiple tips to no avail. Group administrator Christy Lovelace said it was the longest exchange she'd seen, describing the search as a "wild goose chase" culminating in a "blessing."

Dugan says they'll be gifting GPS trackers to their dogs and thank-you notes and cookies to all who helped.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
