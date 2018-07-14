ANIMAL ATTACK

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans closed after jaguar escapes exhibit and kills 6 other animals, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Audubon Zoo in New Orleans closed after jaguar escapes exhibit and kills 6 other animals (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans is closed after a jaguar escaped its exhibit Saturday morning, attacking and killing six other animals, according to zoo officials.

Around 7:20 a.m., an adult male jaguar escaped its habitat, according to officials. Authorities say the zoo was closed to the public at the time of the escape.

Staff and security were able to sedate the jaguar by 8:15 a.m., but authorities said four alpaca, an emu, and a fox who were in nearby exhibits were attacked and did not survive. According to officials, no people were injured.

"The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss," Audubon Zoo Communications Specialist Frank Donze said. "Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family. The Zoo will be closed today, July 14 and will reopen tomorrow, July 15 at 10 a.m."

A press conference is scheduled in the front of Audubon Zoo today at 1 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsjaguaranimal attackzoou.s. & worldLouisiana
ANIMAL ATTACK
Concerns grow over rabies for Wake County pet owners
Man stung by wasps while working on Wake County home dies
Georgia grandmother strangles rabid bobcat with bare hands
Two Apex residents bitten by cat with rabies
More animal attack
PETS & ANIMALS
NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf
Concerns grow over rabies for Wake County pet owners
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, first of its kind, born at Brookfield Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Unresponsive 2-year-old pulled from Fayetteville pool dies
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
Duke gets rid of SAT essay, ACT writing score requirements
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf
Durham Bulls fans break world record for largest gathering of people wearing sweatbands
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
'We're depressed:' Art Institute students in limbo after Durham school's closure
Show More
65-year-old La Grange woman drowns in pool
Apex Police investigate serious crash that closes road
Man arrested in gunfire incident at Durham apartments
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
More News