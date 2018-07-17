PETS & ANIMALS

Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool

A bear was spotted roaming a Granada Hills neighborhood before it went for a dip in a pool Tuesday.

Los Angeles police officers at the Devonshire Station received a call about a bear sighting at around 10:30 a.m.

The bear was seen near Timberidge Lane and Whistler Avenue.

Police said its helicopter overhead may have caused the bear to go back into the woods, but the animal was later spotted under the shade of a tree near some homes.

The bear then made its way to a nearby pool and took a dip.

It then roamed around the neighborhood for a while before being hit by a tranquilizer dart by animal control officials.

No injuries were reported.
