ANIMAL

Bear spotted at Duck Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Town of Duck Police spotted a black bear roaming the beach (WTVD)

DUCK, N.C. (WTVD) --
A black bear was spotted along the east side of Duck Beach on Thursday.

The bear was reported seen north of the Research Pier and only along the east side of Duck.

There haven't been any recent sightings and authorities are hoping the bear makes it way back to a more suitable habitat.

The Duck police are continuing to monitor the situation.

The Town of Duck recommends that residents secure their trash cans, supervise pets and remove any food sources outside of their homes.

If you see the bear, do not approach it. You can report sightings to the Dare County Dispatch at 252-473-3444.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearbeachesanimalwild animalsnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL
Family: SC rattlesnake bite victim picked up snake
Two Apex residents bitten by cat with rabies
NJ officer delivers baby deer after mom killed by car
Man critical after being bit by rattlesnake while kayaking in SC
More animal
PETS & ANIMALS
Huge snake cozies up to new neighbor's front door grilles
Family reaches settlement over dog's death in overhead bin
Looking to adopt a cat? Check out these Raleigh adoption events
WATCH: Blind woman sees her guide dog for the first time
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in Gulf of Mexico
AMBER ALERT: 14-month-old toddler goes missing after mother's body found
Mom with baby robbed, carjacked in Apex Target parking lot
Teacher, student injured, suspect in custody after shooting reported at Indiana middle school in Noblesville, police say
National Missing Children's Day: FBI in NC still searching for three missing people
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, sex crime-related offenses
Cheapest gas prices in the Triangle
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard
Show More
Funeral on Friday for state trooper killed in chase, crash
California crematorium: You may have breathed in human remains
Man shoots, kills gunman who opened fire at restaurant
County drops eviction bombshell on Spring Lake residents without water
Raleigh commutes 'complicated' by months-long Newton Road sinkhole closure
More News