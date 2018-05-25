Bear spotted at Duck Beach

So.. there have been bear sightings. Please adhere to direction from Town of Duck postings. Take a moment to inform yourself with proper actions around all wildlife. Your job is notification upon sightings pic.twitter.com/DrQZdkWmbg — Town of Duck Police (@townofduckpd) May 24, 2018

A black bear was spotted along the east side of Duck Beach on Thursday.The bear was reported seen north of the Research Pier and only along the east side of Duck.There haven't been any recent sightings and authorities are hoping the bear makes it way back to a more suitable habitat.The Duck police are continuing to monitor the situation.The Town of Duck recommends that residents secure their trash cans, supervise pets and remove any food sources outside of their homes.If you see the bear, do not approach it. You can report sightings to the Dare County Dispatch at 252-473-3444.