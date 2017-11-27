RICHMOND, Virginia --The director of an animal care and control facility, her father and her co-worker experienced what they are calling a Thanksgiving miracle involving a bobcat.
Richmond Animal Care and Control Director Christie Peters said that a woman driving to work Thursday morning knew that she had hit something in Gloucester County.
However, it was not until she parked that she discovered a bobcat lodged in the grill of her Prius.
The animal had survived a 50-mile, nearly hour-long journey to the city.
