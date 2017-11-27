PETS & ANIMALS

Bobcat survives 50 miles trapped in grill of a car in Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Bobcat survives 50 miles trapped in grill of a car. (WTVD)

RICHMOND, Virginia --
The director of an animal care and control facility, her father and her co-worker experienced what they are calling a Thanksgiving miracle involving a bobcat.

Richmond Animal Care and Control Director Christie Peters said that a woman driving to work Thursday morning knew that she had hit something in Gloucester County.

However, it was not until she parked that she discovered a bobcat lodged in the grill of her Prius.

The animal had survived a 50-mile, nearly hour-long journey to the city.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD

Related Topics:
pets-animalscaranimal rescueanimal newsu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Trail of trash leads to a very guilty dog
Wake cat shelter full, animals need Thanksgiving home
Deer euthanized after getting stuck inside Durham mall
Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man killed in Nash County plant explosion identified
IT'S OFFICIAL! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Son charged with murder in death of Franklinton man
Trump has privately questioned authenticity of 'Access Hollywood' tape, sources say
Prisoner hides in dumpster, gets stuck in trash truck
Replacing lymph nodes to ease painful legacy of cancer care
Navy will require new running test ahead of boot camp
Veterans are key as surge of states OK medical pot for PTSD
Show More
Officials: Structure fire spreads into Durham County woods
Police investigate shooting at Raleigh nightclub
Campus police investigate armed robbery at Duke Gardens
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
22 hurt when floor collapses at nightclub
More News
Top Video
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
Christmas-tree farming is a year-round job
Armstrong: 5 biggest NC State-UNC football moments
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
More Video