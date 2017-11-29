PETS & ANIMALS

FDA: Dozens of reports of pet illnesses and even deaths related to "bone treats"

EMBED </>More Videos

Bone treats could pose hazards to your dog

Many dog owners know not to toss a turkey or chicken bone to their dog, but the FDA says some "bone treats" sold in stores are even riskier.

According to a warning on their website, the FDA says it has received about 68 reports of pet illnesses related to "bone treats," which differ from uncooked butcher-type bones because they are processed and packaged for sale as dog treats.


A variety of commercially-available bone treats for dogs-including treats described as "Ham Bones," "Pork Femur Bones," "Rib Bones," and "Smokey Knuckle Bones" were listed in the reports.

The products may be dried through a smoking process or by baking and may contain other ingredients such as preservatives, seasonings, and smoke flavorings.

Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA, said, "Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet."

Illnesses reported to FDA by owners and veterinarians in dogs that have eaten bone treats have included:

- Gastrointestinal obstruction (blockage in the digestive tract)

- Choking

- Cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils

- Vomiting


- Diarrhea

- Bleeding from the rectum

- Death. Approximately 15 dogs reportedly died after eating a bone treat.

The reports, sent in by pet owners and veterinarians, involved about 90 dogs (some reports included more than one dog). In addition, FDA received seven reports of product problems, such as moldy-appearing bones, or bone treats splintering when chewed by the pet.

To report a problem with a pet food or treat, visit the FDA's website.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsFDAu.s. & world
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog reunited with owner after Johnston County crash
Bobcat survives 50 miles trapped in grill of a car
Trail of trash leads to a very guilty dog
Wake cat shelter full, animals need Thanksgiving home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Reports: Woman says girl is her daughter, not missing girl
Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos
NBC's Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior
Conservative speaker arrested at 'It's OK to be White' event at UConn
Man shot in Durham County home invasion
Teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
North Korea's new missile could reach US eastern seaboard
I-Team: Infants hospitalized for opioids jump 893 percent
Show More
Man arrested in connection with string of killings in Tampa
Emails reveal UNC leaders' angst over Confederate statue
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
Durham officer injured while riding ATV at training range
More News
Top Video
Try these gingerbread cookies
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage
More Video