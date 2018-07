A California dog that went missing for nearly three years is back home with its owner.The owner was overjoyed when she was reunited with her French Bulldog over the weekend.Hemi went missing in November 2015. What happened between now and then isn't clear.Hemi jumped into a police car during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.The officer brought the dog to animal services who discovered it had a microchip which led them to Hemi's owner.