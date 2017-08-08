PETS & ANIMALS

Home camera captures dramatic encounter between cat, coyote

EMBED </>More Videos

Home surveillance footage out of Denver captured the dramatic moment a coyote approached a cat. (Courtesy Jason Zaffuto via KMGH)

A Denver resident witnessed the moment when a coyote approached the wrong cat, and it all unfolded right outside his door.

Jason Zaffuto happened to be watching his home surveillance camera early Monday morning, when the wild animal approached, he told the Denver Channel.

Outside was a stray cat who Zaffuto and his wife had been feeding. When the coyote approached, the cat could be seen cautiously surveying the bigger animal before taking a swipe at it.

The coyote recoiled and backed off, though seconds later it pursued the cat off the porch and out of view of the camera. Zaffuto ran outside to help the cat. He said the stray showed up later, unscathed.

He told the Denver Channel it's a good reminder to keep pets inside in areas with a dense coyote population.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyotescatssurveillance camerawild animalsu.s. & world
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?
31-pound 'flabby tabby' has a new name - and a new home
Hang ten! Dogs compete in surfing championships
Woman wants to get rid of her 'obnoxious rooster'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NC woman charged with statutory rape of former student
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
Cam Newton will not play in preseason opener
Cary makes list of safest cities to raise a child
Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?
'Armed and dangerous' Raleigh murder suspect arrested
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
Marine Corps considers grounding aircraft after deadly crashes
Show More
Man pointing gun in traffic claims self defense
Police arrest third suspect in Raleigh murder
Police: Baby dies after being left in grandmother's car
Woman charged after using Taser to punish 5-year-old son
NC NAACP calls for stop to all legislative decisions
More News
Top Video
Man pointing gun in traffic claims self defense
NC NAACP calls for stop to all legislative decisions
A lesson in character, one cup of lemonade at a time
Troubleshooter helps after DirecTV tech damages home
More Video