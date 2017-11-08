BUZZWORTHY

Catawba County homeowner finds cow using guest pool

A Vance homeowner found this unwelcome guest in their swimming pool (Credit:Catawba Co Animal Control)

VALE, North Carolina --
A Vale homeowner came home Wednesday afternoon to find an unexpected guest in their swimming pool - a cow!

According to WSOC, when Catawba County Animal Control crews arrived on scene, they found the 700-800 pound heifer standing in the homeowner's pool, and that's no bull spit!

The animal rescue team said the young calf got through a hole in the property and entered through the deep end - but probably not by cannonball.

Crews said since the pool was covered, they determined the heifer must have thought it could walk on the pool and fell in.



When the resident first saw the cow, they told WSOC they thought it was a deer. But holy cow, were they surprised!

The cow was not hurt and has been reunited with her owner.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbull on the loosenorth carolina newsbuzzworthy
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Hillsborough Police arrest, then help shoplifting mom
'Milk drunk' boy falls asleep as ring bearer at wedding
What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving?
More buzzworthy
PETS & ANIMALS
Durham police rescue hawk stuck in barbed wire fence
Cat has a sleigh of his own at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Dog with special condition sits in high chair at table
Police: 19 dead animals found in home, boy's bedroom
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bond increased for former Raleigh teacher
Raleigh diner named 'essential American restaurant'
Video shows ship run aground behind North Carolina home
Feds raid Youngsville business for possible sex, cyber crimes
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by train
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Cloudy, damp, chilly weather this week
Show More
Durham police rescue hawk stuck in barbed wire fence
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Authorities investigating fire at Wake County business
Transgender Virginia candidate makes history and how other races to watch turned out
3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
More Photos