CHARLOTTE, N.C. --Charlotte firefighters were able to save a 6-week-old puppy that got stuck in a sewer pipe Thursday morning.
According to WSOC, emergency crews were called to the 9900 block of Evergreen Terrace Drive around 7 a.m. after reports that MJ, a toy poodle, had falled six feet down a sewer pipe.
Charlotte water workers were also called to the scene to assist firefighters, who had to dig a hole in order to reach the puppy.
Firefighters said a backhoe was also brought in to help dig up some of the pavement and facilitate the rescue.
Update Animal Rescue; 9900 block of Evergreen Dr; @CLTWater assisting @charlottefire by installing trench box for digging crew; crews digging approx 71/2 feet in the street; Hazmat teams using camera to track puppy inside the pipe pic.twitter.com/5UkFJaU41K— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 12, 2018
Crews sent oxygen down to MJ and also tried to throw him treats to keep him calm.
MJ was happily reunited with his family just before 10 a.m.
The puppy is scared... but okay! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/r40XrN2Wpv— Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) July 12, 2018