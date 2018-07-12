PETS & ANIMALS

Charlotte firefighters rescue puppy stuck in sewer pipe

Raw footage of puppy rescue (Credit: Gina Esposito via WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Charlotte firefighters were able to save a 6-week-old puppy that got stuck in a sewer pipe Thursday morning.

According to WSOC, emergency crews were called to the 9900 block of Evergreen Terrace Drive around 7 a.m. after reports that MJ, a toy poodle, had falled six feet down a sewer pipe.



Charlotte water workers were also called to the scene to assist firefighters, who had to dig a hole in order to reach the puppy.

Firefighters said a backhoe was also brought in to help dig up some of the pavement and facilitate the rescue.



Crews sent oxygen down to MJ and also tried to throw him treats to keep him calm.

MJ was happily reunited with his family just before 10 a.m.

