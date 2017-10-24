PETS & ANIMALS

Child bitten by venomous snake at Florida day care center

A water moccasin climbs from a roadway onto the Mississippi River Levee in the English Turn section of New Orleans (Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Florida --
Officials say a child was bitten by a venomous snake at a Florida day care center.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the bite occurred Monday morning on Eglin Air Force Base.

Eglin spokesman Andy Bourland says the boy, whose name and age weren't released, was bitten after picking up the juvenile water moccasin, which is also known as a cottonmouth.

The spokesman says the snake was captured alive.

The boy was initially taken to the base hospital and then airlifted to a Pensacola trauma center, where he was recovering.

Bourland says the base is looking at additional safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
