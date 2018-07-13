PETS & ANIMALS

Concerns grow over rabies for Wake County pet owners

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary residents worry about rabies. (WTVD)

By
Earlier this week a rabid raccoon was found in Cary, and two days later, a Garner resident was bitten by a fox.

"It just makes me very fearful I guess just because you don't think. You take your animals out. They go, they sniff, they explore," said Cary resident Rachael Everhart.

Cary Animal Control Supervisor Shelly Smith is reminding residents that a new state law went into effect this year that requires rabies vaccinations for pet owners.

"The responsible thing to do is to make sure they're current on their rabies inoculation," she said.

If the shots are not up to date and pets are bitten by a rabid animal, a local health director now has the authority to take drastic measures on the animals.

"They would either need to be euthanized or they would need to be quarantined for I believe it's four months. So the whole scenarios could be totally different and what matters here in my opinion as Animal lovers is we don't want anything bad to happen to our pets, which would be the dogs in this case," said Smith.

Orange County officials have also voiced a concern, reporting that there have been three positive rabies cases this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabiesanimal attackCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, first of its kind, born at Brookfield Zoo
Model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas
Zsa Zsa dies weeks after being crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Seymour Johnson airman dies from methane gas exposure in UAE, family says
Arrest made in robbery of disabled Durham couple
I-95 N closed in Cumberland Co. after truck damages overpass
Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh delays opening
Why your blood type could make you a mosquito magnet
These are the most 'high-risk' intersections in Wake Forest
Wake County computer technology links suspects to thousands of crimes
I-Team: In Clayton, heated debate about decaying neighborhood pool
Show More
Giant hogweed warning: Virginia teen sustains burns
Police: 12-year-old girl tried to kill 4-year-old stepbrother with poison
'Timehop' app data breach impacts 21 million users
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
12 Russian intelligence officers indicted for hacking in 2016 election
More News