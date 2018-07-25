PETS & ANIMALS

Decision to take home rabid kitten comes back to bite Hope Mills family of six

EMBED </>More Videos

A family learned the hard way the dangers of a rabid kitten. (WTVD)

By
HOPE MILLS, NC (WTVD) --
Cumberland County animal control officials are warning the public of its first confirmed case of rabies in 2018.

An injured stray kitten was found in a church parking lot in the 3300 block of Legion Road in Hope Mills. A month later, the kitten started behaving erratically, and the family who rescued it sought veterinary care.

The state public health lab in Raleigh confirmed Tuesday that the animal had rabies. Seven people have been exposed to the rabid kitten including the doctor who was caring for the animal.

All six family members, plus the doctor, who received a scratch from the kitten, have started post-exposure treatment.

All pet owners are urged to check the vaccination status of their pets. If pets are not vaccinated or are due for a booster shot, they should be taken to a local veterinarian for rabies vaccination immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabieskittensanimal attackhealthHope MillsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Mud bath? Durham pup finds a unique way to cool down
Texas student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
4 bears escape police station trash room
Wake Forest police looking for runaway horse
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News