A small deer has been euthanized after it managed to break a window and get inside Durham's Northgate Mall early Wednesday.The animal got its head stuck between the metal railings of a fence around the mall's carousel ride.Animal control workers tranquilized the deer and then firefighters moved in to spread the metal railings to free its head.The deer was injured either by breaking through the glass or getting trapped in the railings.Due to the extent of its injuries, the North Carolina Wildlife Commission had to euthanize the woodland creature.----------------------------------------------------------------------