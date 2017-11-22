PETS & ANIMALS

Deer gets stuck inside Durham's Northgate Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Deer stuck inside Northgate Mall

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A small deer managed to break a window and get inside Durham's Northgate Mall early Wednesday.

The animal got its head stuck between the metal railings of a fence around the mall's carousel ride.

Animal control workers tranquilized the deer and then firefighters moved in to spread the metal railings to free its head.

The deer was injured either by breaking through the glass or getting trapped in the railings. There was no immediate word on its condition.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdeerDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days
VIDEO: K9 does push-ups alongside officers
Wake cat shelter full, animals need Thanksgiving home
Raleigh vets urge dog flu vaccinations after outbreak
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days
Firefighters battle blaze at Durham metal recycling yard
Conflicting messages muddy probe of alleged state-fair assault
Wake cat shelter full, animals need Thanksgiving home
Student gets a forever family after asking teacher to adopt him
HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads
Missing 12-year-old girl found in Fayetteville
Show More
Dramatic video shows North Korean defector's escape
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 found
I-Team: Bad news gets worse for homeowners insurance premiums
Knightdale massage parlor allegedly charged for sex
Girl, 4, injured when car crashes into Apex home
More News
Top Video
HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads
Conflicting messages muddy probe of alleged state-fair assault
Wake Schools superintendent Jim Merrill to retire
Girl, 4, injured when car crashes into Apex home
More Video