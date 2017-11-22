Deer gets stuck inside Durham's Northgate Mall

DURHAM (WTVD) --A small deer managed to break a window and get inside Durham's Northgate Mall early Wednesday.
The animal got its head stuck between the metal railings of a fence around the mall's carousel ride.
Animal control workers tranquilized the deer and then firefighters moved in to spread the metal railings to free its head.
The deer was injured either by breaking through the glass or getting trapped in the railings. There was no immediate word on its condition.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD