Man's best friend could also be man's best health secret.A study in Sweden found that owning a dog is linked to a lower risk of dying earlier.Researchers, who studied adults between the ages of 40 and 80 for 12 years, found that single adults who lived alone with a dog were 33 percent less likely to die than those who lived alone without dogs.The researchers said this could be because dog owners walk more and get more exercise or those who want to own dogs may already lead a healthier lifestyle.--------------------