Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral

An Ohio dog daycare photo has gone viral for capturing what looks like a group of four-legged friends taking a selfie.The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland originally posted the photo of the group March 30.A black Labrador mix named Rouge appears front and center in the photo with several dogs howling in the background.The photo was shared by a Facebook user who commented that it looks like Rouge was taking a selfie.The photo has received more than 1,800 Facebook reactions and hundreds of comments, including one from a user saying, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven."Go Fetch owner Matt Ramsey says the dogs get along well, which makes it easy to take photos of them.