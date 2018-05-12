U.S. & WORLD

Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

LOVELAND, Ohio --
An Ohio dog daycare photo has gone viral for capturing what looks like a group of four-legged friends taking a selfie.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Go Fetch Dog Daycare and Boarding in Loveland originally posted the photo of the group March 30.

A black Labrador mix named Rouge appears front and center in the photo with several dogs howling in the background.

The photo was shared by a Facebook user who commented that it looks like Rouge was taking a selfie.

The photo has received more than 1,800 Facebook reactions and hundreds of comments, including one from a user saying, "this is exactly how I imagine the entrance to heaven."

Go Fetch owner Matt Ramsey says the dogs get along well, which makes it easy to take photos of them.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogdogsviralselfieOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
It's the promposal that is the talk of the town
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing
Deer confiscated from Raleigh family
Panda tumbles from limb at National Zoo, climbs back up
Photo of rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from Duke coffee shop
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
Four Oaks Elementary teacher facing prescription fraud charges
Mayor defends actions of officer who put man in chokehold at Waffle House
Teen whose mom died saving her on Mother's Day speaks out
Real steal: Woman paid $28.43 rent for Manhattan apartment
It's the promposal that is the talk of the town
Show More
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
RDU Police Department investigating reported sex assault of minor
Town of Apex eliminating its EMS service
Convicted molester who cut off ankle bracelet found dead in apparent suicide in SC
May 16 teachers rally: What to know about school lunches, child care
More News