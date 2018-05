A dog stuck on the roof of a house thanked his rescuer with a big kiss in an adorable moment that was captured in a photo.Officer Steve McDonald of the Wells Police Department (Maine) responded to a call about a dog that was stuck on the roof of a house. According to WISN , the dog got on the roof through an upstairs window.McDonald and Captain Nawfel of the Wells Fire Department were able to rescue the dog, and the pup showed his gratitude by giving a kiss to the firefighter who rescued him.