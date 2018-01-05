MARINA DEL REY, Calif. --If you've ever wanted to deck out your pup in a hot pink leotard, you're in luck.
Meet Shed Defender. While it might look like a rad getup for 80's night, it was actually designed to contain dander and hair from - you guessed it - shedding dogs.
Inventor Tyson Walters told ABC he designed the product after his dog, a St. Bernard named Harley, left "tumbleweeds of hair" all over his car and apartment. He worked with his mother, who sewed the prototypes, and was able to bring the garment to market.
While the thought of getting a dog into a onesie might sound exhausting, Shed Defender was designed to be easy to put on, and the company said most dogs adjust to their new duds within a few minutes.
"We've seen dogs walk a little funny or pick up their hind legs, but the majority of the time they give it a shake or two and then continue on their way," the company explained.
The product can also reduce anxiety, help with skin issues and protect against ticks and other insects, according to Shed Defender.